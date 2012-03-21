March 21 Commodity funds sold an estimated net 8,000 Chicago Board of Trade corn futures contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said.

They sold 2,000 wheat and bought 5,000 soybean contracts.

Corn Soybeans Wheat Soymeal Soyoil Mar 21 - 8,000 + 5,000 -2,000 +2,000 even Mar 20 -18,000 - 7,000 -2,000 -2,000 -3,000 Mar 19 -10,000 - 3,000 -3,000 -2,000 -2,000 Mar 16 + 7,000 + 5,000 +3,000 +2,000 even Mar 15 +11,000 + 7,000 +5,000 +2,000 +4,000 Mar 14 - 6,000 + 3,000 -2,000 +1,000 -2,000 Mar 13 + 3,000 + 4,000 -2,000 +2,000 +3,000 Mar 12 +13,000 - 3,000 +3,000 even -2,000 Mar 9 +10,000 - 3,000 +3,000 -3,000 +4,000 Mar 8 - 7,000 + 5,000 -3,000 +3,000 +3,000 Mar 7 -24,000 - 6,000 -5,000 -2,000 -3,000 Mar 6 - 9,000 + 7,000 -3,000 +2,000 -3,000 Mar 5 + 8,000 - 5,000 -2,000 -2,000 -3,000 Mar 2 + 3,000 + 6,000 +3,000 +2,000 -1,000 Mar 1 - 7,000 + 4,000 -2,000 +2,000 -3,000 Feb 29 + 3,000 + 6,000 -1,000 +3,000 -4,000 Feb 28 +18,000 + 8,000 +4,000 +3,000 -2,000 Feb 27 + 9,000 + 7,000 +4,000 +2,000 +3,000 Feb 24 + 3,000 + 4,000 +1,000 +2,000 +1,000 Feb 23 + 3,000 + 5,000 -3,000 +2,000 +3,000 Feb 22 +10,000 + 3,000 +3,000 +1,000 +3,000 Feb 21 -12,000 + 2,000 -3,000 -2,000 +4,000 Feb 17 + 8,000 + 4,000 +3,000 +2,000 +3,000 Feb 16 +12,000 even +1,000 -1,000 -1,000 Feb 15 - 9,000 + 5,000 -4,000 +2,000 +3,000 Feb 14 - 6,000 + 4,000 -2,000 -2,000 -1,000 Feb 13 +10,000 + 8,000 +4,000 +2,000 +3,000 Feb 10 - 8,000 + 1,000 -2,000 even +1,000 Feb 9 -10,000 - 4,000 -2,000 -1,000 -1,000 Feb 8 - 2,000 - 3,000 -2,000 -2,000 -3,000 Feb 7 - 3,000 even -2,000 -1,000 +1,000 Feb 6 - 2,000 even +3,000 -2,000 +3,000 Feb 3 even + 6,000 -2,000 +2,000 +3,000 Feb 2 + 3,000 + 3,000 -2,000 +1,000 +1,000 Feb 1 + 8,000 + 6,000 +4,000 +2,000 +3,000 (Reporting by Sam Nelson in Chicago; Editing by Dale Hudson)