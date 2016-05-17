* German 2016 wheat crop to fall by 3.7 pct on year

By Michael Hogan

HAMBURG, May 17 German farmers have planted less wheat and more rapeseed than previously thought, meaning 2016's wheat crop will fall by 3.7 percent on the year to 25.57 million tonnes, Germany's farm cooperatives association said on Tuesday.

This was down from its forecast of a 26.1 million tonne wheat crop in its previous estimate on April 14.

Germany is the European Union's second largest wheat producer after France and competes with its neighbour for the position as the bloc's largest producer of rapeseed, Europe's main oilseed for edible oil and biodiesel production.

The association forecast Germany's 2016 winter rapeseed crop will rise by 1.8 percent on the year, to 5.10 million tonnes, up from 5.04 million tonnes it forecast in April.

The reason for the changed forecasts is that German farmers planted about 50,000 hectares of wheat less than had been previously expected for the 2016 crop and some have instead planted more rapeseed, the association said.

The wheat crop will still be a good average, it said. Germany's average wheat harvest between 2010 to 2015 was around 25 million tonnes.

German grains and rapeseed crops are in overall good condition, the association added.

"Grain crops came through the sometimes very cold weather in the past few weeks overall without damage," the association said. "But crop development is sometimes slightly behind the long-year average."

Rapeseed also came though a recent cold snap without significant damage and spring grain sowings have now been completed, it said.

Germany's crop of winter barley, largely used for animal feed, is set to fall 3.2 percent on the year to 9.3 million tonnes as yields are expected to be lower than last year's high levels, the association said.

The spring barley crop, used for beer and malt production, will fall 2.3 percent to 1.95 million tonnes, while the grain maize (corn) crop will rise 12.8 percent to 4.47 million tonnes partly because of an increase in planted area, it said. (Editing by Alexander Smith)