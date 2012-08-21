* Arbitrage opportunities open up as U.S. crop withers
* USDA corn production forecast may be too high
* Russia may have to rethink stance on export ban
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, Aug 21 The impact of the worst U.S.
drought since the 1930s on grain markets is opening up
opportunities for trade house Glencore, especially
after its takeover of Canadian grain handler Viterra Inc
, Glencore officials said.
"In terms of the outlook for the balance of the year, the
environment is a good one. High prices, lots of volatility, a
lot of dislocation, tightness, a lot of arbitrage
opportunities," Chris Mahoney, director of agricultural
products, told a conference call on Tuesday.
"I think we will both be able to provide the world with
solutions, getting stuff to where it's needed quickly and
timely, and that should also be good for Glencore."
Mahoney said the hot, dry weather in the United States, the
world's biggest maize (corn) producer, will force a change in
trade flows.
"The U.S. weather starting in mid-May...has been among the
worst three or four years of the century, comparable to the dust
bowl years of the mid-30s," he added.
The drought has sent corn and soy prices to all-time highs,
prompting G20 nations to mull an emergency meeting and raising
the threat of a global food crisis such as the one in 2008, when
surging prices of staple crops provoked rioting in some
countries.
Earlier this month, Germany's Commerzbank removed
agricultural products from a commodity index fund after
accusations that speculation has pushed up food prices and
fuelled unrest in some poor countries.
Mahoney questioned whether production and export forecasts
from the U.S. Department of Agriculture would have to be revised
again after being slashed in August.
"The U.S. corn crop, which in May was estimated to be 380
million tonnes is now estimated to be only 270 million tonnes,
but that may still be high," he said.
He also questioned whether the United States would be able
to export 33 million tonnes of corn, as forecast this month by
the USDA, down from a previous estimate of 48 million tonnes.
"This is a very unusual situation, we've had crop losses in
2008, there was a wheat problem, but I think we've seen nothing
on the scale of this."
Glencore reported a smaller than expected drop in first half
profit on Tuesday and said its $30 billion bid for miner Xstrata
was not a "must-do" deal.
RUSSIAN EXPORT BAN?
Russia, also hit by drought, last week ruled out a ban on
grain exports during 2012, but Mahoney said the situation would
have to be monitored closely.
In 2010, Russia shocked markets with a ban on exports when
the scale of harvest losses became clear.
"I think if the current export pace continues and if... they
get most of the way through their exportable surplus by November
or December, they could possibily have a rethink," he said.
Glencore has a hedging strategy in place so even if there
was a ban on exports, there would be scant impact on the group,
Mahoney added.
The takeover of Viterra was timed well, before the sharp
run-up in grain prices, Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg said.
In March, Glencore offered Viterra C$6.l billion for the
company, which owns the biggest share of Western Canada's grain
storage and farm supply outlets, as well as nearly all grain
storage capacity in South Australia.
"Viterra makes our business more global and where you might
have some issues from time to time in Russia or Ukraine, in
Canada and Australia we're not going to have such issues,"
Mahoney said.
The acquisition will allow Glencore to compete in the big
leagues of agriculture trading, which are dominated by Archer
Daniels Midland Co, Bunge Ltd, Cargill Inc
and Louis Dreyfus Corp.