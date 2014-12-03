* Demand growth driven by changing diets and biofuels
* Higher proportion of corn stocks now held by China
* Supplies more comfortable in wheat than corn
By Nigel Hunt
LONDON, Dec 3 Global grain stocks are heading
for a 15-year high as the largest ever U.S. corn harvest enters
its final stages, but the risk of food shortages persists as
demand for meat and biofuel keeps rising.
Drought in major grain-producing countries in both 2007/08
and 2010/11 led to a sharp rise in food prices, plunging
millions more people into poverty, sparking riots and playing a
role in the overthrow of some governments.
Cereal stocks have since been rebuilt and look set to climb
to the highest level since the 1999/2000 season, according to
the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).
Global corn stocks are forecast by the U.S. Department of
Agriculture to reach 192 million tonnes by the end of the
current season, not far from an all-time high of 205 million set
28 years earlier.
But analysts warned that stocks could quickly be eaten up in
the event of poor harvests.
"I think demand growth is the big difference between this
decade versus what happened in the nineties. What this means is
you have less margin for error," said Brett Cooper, senior
manager at FCStone Australia.
"We are probably in a rebuilding phase still, but the type
of comfort you got in the nineties is not evident yet."
When the earlier record was set in 1987, it was enough corn
to feed the world for 168 days. Current stocks would last only
around 72 days, because consumption has more than doubled since
then.
A large share of the harvest now goes to produce ethanol,
particularly in the United States. Demand has also risen for
corn to feed livestock as consumption of meat has increased in
emerging nations such as China.
The ratio of corn stocks to global annual consumption, a
measure of how reserves would cover shortages in the event of a
crop disaster, is around 20 percent.
"We can consider that a stocks-to-use ratio of around 30 to
35 percent is about the level needed from now on to feed the
world population and maintain reserves," said Thierry Pouch,
head of research at farming advisory body APCA in France.
"Even if it is recovering, the stocks-to-use level for corn
is at a very low level."
LOCKED UP STOCKS
Rich Nelson, chief strategist for U.S.-based consultancy
Allendale Inc., noted that corn seedings have been reduced in
South America and that the U.S. corn area is likely to be
smaller next spring.
"I wouldn't call the global corn supply a glut. I would say
it's a large supply that will be slightly moderated into 2016,"
he said.
Adding to concerns about the security of food supplies is
the location of global stocks, which are moving from exporters
to major importers such as China.
"You have to look at where stocks are available. You can
encounter a notion of food sovereignty in countries like India
and China that lock up their stocks, apart from the problem of
what is the actual state of their stocks," Pouch said.
The USDA estimates that China will hold more than 40 percent
of global corn stocks at the end of the current season, up from
around 28 percent when global stocks were at record levels in
1987.
Analysts said stocks held in China would be less accessible
to the world market in the event of a crisis than those held in
a major exporting country such as the United States.
Global wheat stocks are slightly more comfortable, with a
projected stocks-to-use ratio of 27 percent at the end of the
current season, based on USDA data, but the location of those
supplies is also a concern.
"For wheat, we will have a very good supply on the world
market, and we also see some growth in inventory levels with the
major exporters. However, some of the growth in inventory levels
worldwide will come from China, which is unlikely to export,"
F.O. Licht analyst Claus Keller said.
At the least, however, two consecutive bumper global grain
harvests should provide temporary respite from the threat of
food crises.
"Thanks to large inventories, grain markets are likely to
remain stable this season, with international prices remaining
under downward pressure well into next year," said Abdolreza
Abbassian, senior economist at the FAO.
"In fact, above-average stocks held in major exporting
countries, as expected for this season, could also help as a
buffer against any major production shortfall in 2015."
(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore, Gus
Trompiz in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Veronica Brown in
London and Karl Plume in Chicago; editing by Jane Baird)