BRIEF-PG&E CREATES NEW CALIFORNIA EXTERNAL AFFAIRS ORGANIZATION
* PG&E CREATES NEW CALIFORNIA EXTERNAL AFFAIRS ORGANIZATION AS PART OF BROADER REALIGNMENT OF THE COMPANY'S STRATEGY, POLICY AND OUTREACH EFFORTS
CHICAGO Aug 3 Investment bank Goldman Sachs said on Friday that it saw growing upside risks to wheat prices in the coming months due to continued dry weather in countries like Argentina, India, Australia and the Former Soviet Union states.
The bank told clients in a note that production in these countries will likely be well below the current forecasts by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Goldman said it had closed its short Chicago Board Of Trade wheat versus corn trade at a value of 72 cents per bushel on Thursday, below its entry level of $1.21, for a gain of almost 50 cents.
(Reporting by K.T. Arasu; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* PG&E CREATES NEW CALIFORNIA EXTERNAL AFFAIRS ORGANIZATION AS PART OF BROADER REALIGNMENT OF THE COMPANY'S STRATEGY, POLICY AND OUTREACH EFFORTS
* Caravan Health - enters into agreement with Humana in Kansas, Missouri, arkansas and oklahoma Source text for Eikon:
Feb 16 Ralph Lauren Corp named a Vice Media executive to the newly created role of chief marketing officer and hired Tom Ford International's chief operating officer as a brand president, weeks after the surprise resignation of CEO Stefan Larsson.