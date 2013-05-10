SEOUL May 10 Two South Korean feedmaking groups have bought a total of 138,000 tonnes of corn for September arrival, traders said on Friday.

One of the groups also purchased 55,000 tonnes of feed wheat for September, they said.

The Feed Leaders Committee (FLC) bought 68,000 tonnes of optional-origin corn at $277.49 per tonne on a cost and freight (C&F) basis from Toepfer via a tender that closed late on Thursday, while passing on another corn tender for early September arrival, traders said.

There will also be a so-called two-port delivery charge of $1.50 per tonne as the corn will be shipped to both Incheon and Kunsan on Sept 20.

The group also bought 55,000 tonnes of feed wheat at $288 a tonne on a C&F basis from CHS Inc via a tender on Thursday for September 15 arrival, traders said. This will also be shipped to the ports of Incheon and Kunsan.

FLC, which passed on another feed wheat tender for October arrival, had originally sought a total of 140,000 tonnes of corn and a combined 120,000 tonnes of feed wheat.

Another feedmaker Major Feedmill Group (MFG) bought 70,000 tonnes of corn, likely to be sourced from South America, at $278.99 a tonne C&F, in a private deal with CJ International on Thursday for arrival by Sept. 25, one trader said.