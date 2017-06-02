(Adds detail from paragraph three)
HAMBURG, June 2 South Korea's largest feedmaker
Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to
purchase up to 138,000 tonnes of corn and up to 120,000 tonnes
of feed wheat, European traders said on Friday.
The tender deadline is Friday, June 2, they said.
The yellow corn is sought in two consignments of 52,000
tonnes to 69,000 tonnes both for arrival in South Korea around
Oct. 17, traders said.
The wheat is sought from optional origins in two
consignments, one of 45,000 tonnes to 55,000 tonnes and the
other between 45,000 tonnes to 65,000 tonnes. Both were for
arrival around Nov. 17, they said.
Chicago Board of Trade corn futures fell 0.3 percent on
Thursday on forecasts for drier weather in the U.S. Midwest
grain belts which would help newly seeded corn.
South Korean buyers have been active in the global corn
markets this week, with the Major Feedmill Group purchasing
about 68,000 tonnes and the Feed Leaders Committee buying some
66,000 tonnes.
