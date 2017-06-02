(Adds detail from paragraph three)

HAMBURG, June 2 South Korea's largest feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 138,000 tonnes of corn and up to 120,000 tonnes of feed wheat, European traders said on Friday.

The tender deadline is Friday, June 2, they said.

The yellow corn is sought in two consignments of 52,000 tonnes to 69,000 tonnes both for arrival in South Korea around Oct. 17, traders said.

The wheat is sought from optional origins in two consignments, one of 45,000 tonnes to 55,000 tonnes and the other between 45,000 tonnes to 65,000 tonnes. Both were for arrival around Nov. 17, they said.

Chicago Board of Trade corn futures fell 0.3 percent on Thursday on forecasts for drier weather in the U.S. Midwest grain belts which would help newly seeded corn.

South Korean buyers have been active in the global corn markets this week, with the Major Feedmill Group purchasing about 68,000 tonnes and the Feed Leaders Committee buying some 66,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Michael Hogan, Editing by Christian Schmollinger)