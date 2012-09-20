SEOUL, Sept 20 South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has purchased 55,000 tonnes of soybean meal via a tender closed late on Wednesday, traders said on Thursday.

The group bought U.S. origin soybean meal from Archer Daniels Midland for arrival by Jan. 5, 2013, at the ports of Kunsan and Pyongtaek, they said, while declining to give price information.