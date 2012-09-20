BRIEF-Allergan agrees to acquire Zeltiq for $2.48 bln
SEOUL, Sept 20 South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has purchased 55,000 tonnes of soybean meal via a tender closed late on Wednesday, traders said on Thursday.
The group bought U.S. origin soybean meal from Archer Daniels Midland for arrival by Jan. 5, 2013, at the ports of Kunsan and Pyongtaek, they said, while declining to give price information.
Feb 13 Allergan Plc on Monday said it would buy Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc for about $2.48 billion to gain access to its flagship body contouring technology.
Feb 13 Asset manager AllianceBernstein Holding LP appointed Lynn Mah senior vice president and head of EMEA marketing.