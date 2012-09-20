SEOUL, Sept 20 South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has purchased 55,000 tonnes of soybean meal via a tender that closed late on Wednesday, traders said on Thursday.

The group bought U.S. origin soybean meal at $643.70 per tonne on a cost and freight basis (C&F) from Archer Daniels Midland, they said.

The product should arrive by Jan. 5, 2013, at the ports of Kunsan and Pyongtaek, they added.