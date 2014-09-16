CHICAGO, Sept 16 A group of Chicago traders have
agreed to drop a lawsuit against CME Group Inc that
sought to reverse a decision to include electronic transactions
to determine end-of-day grain prices, the company said on
Tuesday.
The traders, who work on the Chicago Board of Trade's
140-year-old agricultural trading floor, will "abandon all their
claims" against the world's largest futures exchange operator
without receiving any payment, according to a statement.
The group sued CME Group, owner of the CBOT, in June 2012,
claiming the decision to factor in electronic trades would put
them out of business and was implemented without proper approval
from exchange members. Prior to the change, the CBOT had a
century-old tradition of settling futures prices for crops like
corn and soybeans based on transactions executed in open-outcry
pits.
"It is unfortunate that the plaintiffs wasted so much of
their own time and money, not to mention that of the court and
CME, chasing these baseless claims," CME said in its statement.
A lawyer for the traders could not immediately be reached
for comment.
An Illinois judge in March rejected a request from the
traders to suspend the implementation of the rule.
The case was Anthony McKerr et al v. The Board of Trade of
the City of Chicago et al, Circuit Court of Cook County,
Illinois, No 12-CH-23185.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Bernard Orr)