LONDON, Sept 24 Grains and oilseeds merchant Nidera suffered a "significant loss" in biofuels trading due to the fraudulent activities of a trader, a spokesman said on Thursday.

"We discovered earlier this year inconsistencies in our biofuels trade. We started internal investigations and our conclusion was that there was a trader involved in fraudulent actions so we contacted the Dutch police," he said.

Group Communications Manager Bert Ooms said the Rotterdam-based company had suffered a significant loss, adding none of its other trading activities were involved.

"Biofuels had a completely different approach within Nidera in compliance to the other trade flows we do," he said.

The company declined to give details on the losses.

Nidera, 51 percent owned by China's state-run food giant COFCO, has an annual turnover in excess of $17 billion. It has domestic and international operations in 21 major export and import countries and distributes its products to more than 60 countries.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by Susan Thomas)