* Commodity exchange reacts to new USDA report time
* Says any change will be made in time for January reports
* Plans COT reports from 2014, reviews wheat contract
By Gus Trompiz and Valerie Parent
PARIS, Nov 7 NYSE Liffe is considering
extending trading hours for its Paris-based crop futures by
January to adjust to a new publication time for closely followed
U.S. government grain forecasts, the commodity exchange operator
said.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has decided to
change the release time of its major crop reports from January
in response to longer hours in U.S. grain futures markets that
have altered trading patterns.
The move is designed to shift the publication of the USDA
reports to later in the U.S. day when volumes are higher, but
this will also mean the reports will come out half an hour
before the close in Paris, leaving little time for operators to
adjust to the data that often provokes price swings.
NYSE Liffe is currently surveying users in Europe and other
parts of the world to see if there is support for changing
trading hours of its Paris-based futures, the exchange said.
"We've taken into account the fact the USDA reports are
going to be published at 18h00 Paris time as of January," Lionel
Porte, commodity product manager at NYSE Liffe, said.
"The aim of our survey is to consult the market to see if it
wants to align with the (USDA) reports in January."
The USDA's major crop estimates are currently released at
1430 Paris time (1330 GMT), four hours before the close of
trading at 1830.
Any change to trading hours for the Paris futures would
apply on a daily basis and not just on USDA report days, Porte
said, adding there were no technical or regulatory barriers to
introducing new hours in time for January.
NYSE Liffe main crop futures contracts are for milling
wheat, rapeseed and maize (corn). Any change in trading hours
would not concern its feed wheat or soft commodity futures based
in London, the exchange said.
Regarding market transparency, NYSE Liffe said it plans to
introduce for its Paris futures "Commitment of Traders" reports
to show positions held by different types of operators, as it
has done for its London soft commodity and feed wheat futures.
But this would not be possible before 2014 when NYSE Liffe
will take over responsibility for clearing its Paris futures
after the end of its contract with LCH.Clearnet.
In a separate review aimed at improving its flagship milling
wheat contract, the exchange said it was surveying members over
possible changes, with a focus on adding more delivery points.
The review will also consider changes to the contract
calendar and to quality specifications, with the possible
introduction of requirements for protein content and Hagberg
falling numbers, two common criteria used by flour makers.
The review has led NYSE Liffe to delay the launch of
November 2015 futures and options for milling wheat, which were
due to open for trading on Nov. 13, the exchange said.