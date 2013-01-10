PARIS Jan 10 The annual volume of milling wheat
futures traded in Paris rose by more than 30 percent in 2012,
making them the growth leader of NYSE Liffe's European
commodity derivatives, the exchange operator said on Thursday.
A total of 7.47 million contracts of Paris milling wheat
futures <0#BL2:> traded last year, up 31 percent from 5.69
million in 2011.
They contributed to an 11 percent rise in total futures
volumes to 19.24 million for NYSE Euronext's commodities.
The milling wheat contract has attracted growing volumes in
the past five years as weather-fuelled price swings in grain
markets have encouraged more operators to hedge and invest in
European futures.
"It took a few years for it (the milling wheat contract) to
develop, and now we are in a situation where there is enough
liquidity and it is finally large enough to attract not just the
large physical players but the financial players as well," Nick
Kennedy, head of business development, commodity derivatives, at
NYSE Liffe, said in an interview.
"For example, more and more indices are now using our
milling wheat contract as the benchmark, and this is having a
tremendous effect on our volumes."
Average daily trading volume for milling wheat futures
reached 29,077 contracts in 2012, up from 22,132 in 2011 and
just 3,846 in 2007, NYSE Liffe data showed.
Among other commodity futures, white sugar <0#LSU:> posted a
24 percent increase in annual volumes to 1.85 million.
Annual volume in cocoa futures <0#LCC:>, NYSE Liffe's
second-largest trading product behind milling wheat, fell
slightly to 9.06 million from 9.08 million.
NYSE Liffe's parent company, NYSE Euronext, last
month agreed to an $8.2 billion takeover by
IntercontinentalExchange.
(Reporting by Nigel Hunt and Gus Trompiz; editing by Jane
Baird)