(Adds Richardson comments)
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 26 Richardson
International, one of Canada's largest grain handlers, said on
Monday that it had purchased European Oat Millers in a deal that
expands its geographic reach.
The acquisition of European Oat Millers, the second-largest
oat miller in Europe, closed on June 15, Richardson said in a
statement. Both companies are privately owned.
Winnipeg-based Richardson intends to increase manufacturing
capacity of European Oat Millers, which is based in Bedford,
England, and look for other opportunities to expand globally,
Chief Executive Curt Vossen said.
"It was a tremendous fit for us," said Richardson
spokeswoman Tracey Shelton. "We are positioning ourselves as a
global player."
The company could expand further in Europe, in the United
States or elsewhere, she said. With the purchase, Richardson is
one of the world's five biggest oat millers by capacity, she
said.
Shelton declined to disclose terms of the deal or the
production capacity Richardson acquired in the purchase.
Richardson, a Canadian handler of canola, wheat and other
crops, expanded into oat milling in 2013, and owns three oat
processing plants in Canada and one in the United States.
Oats complements Richardson's bigger canola business, which
includes producing vegetable oil, margarine and shortening,
Shelton said.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; editing by Nick
Zieminski and Diane Craft)