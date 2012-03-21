(Adds details, background)

MADRID, March 21 Spanish port Cartagena is due to receive a cargo of 40,000 tonnes of U.S. wheat later on Wednesday following weeks of market talk about the sale of some 200,000 tonnes from what is an unusual origin for Spain, a major grain importer.

The roster in Cartagena, Spain's second-most important grains port, showed that the Mary Gorgias was due to dock at 1800 GMT. Trade sources have said its cargo is soft red winter wheat, chartered by U.S.-based agribusiness and food company Bunge.

Spain usually buys feed wheat from Black Sea countries such as Ukraine and Russia when the European Union allows imports under its tariff rate quota (TRQ) scheme, for which a current tranche is open until the end of March.

Reported hold-ups due to cold weather and competitive pricing in recent weeks, however, have diverted interest to across the Atlantic. The EU has granted TRQ permits for the year so far to import 341,650 tonnes of U.S. wheat.

Data from Spain's leading grains port, Tarragona, meanwhile showed 23,000 tonnes of feed wheat unloading from Russia, another 55,000 tonnes from Ukraine and 27,500 tonnes of wheat from Lithuania, which dealers say is of milling quality.

Spain cannot grow enough grain to meet its needs and has to import at least 10 million tonnes a year, making it a major market that lures interest from Argentina to Kazakhstan. (Reporting By Martin Roberts, editing by Jane Baird)