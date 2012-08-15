* Russia's exportable surplus could run out by Nov
* Drought cuts Russian grain yields
By Nigel Hunt
LONDON, Aug 15 A global crunch in grain supply
intensified on Wednesday with high prices failing to dampen the
appetite of consumers while supplies from key exporter Russia
appeared to be in danger of running out before the end of the
year.
A modest setback in prices early this week has triggered a
flurry of tenders by major importers, with Egypt, Algeria and
Morocco entering the market, while buyers were also nervous
about the availability of Russian supply.
Russia banned grain exports for almost a year after a severe
drought two years ago, a move that proved the catalyst for a
surge in grain prices and related political instability in the
heavily import dependent Middle East and North Africa region.
Agricultural analysis group SovEcon said on Wednesday that
Russia's exportable grain surplus of 10 million to 11 million
tonnes could run out by November if the country kept up a high
pace of exports in coming months.
The tightness in Russian supplies, after drought caused a
sharp drop in yields this season, had led to talk that the
government may impose export restrictions with quotas, tariffs
or even an outright ban.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said last
week that Russia had no grounds to ban grain exports but did not
rule out protective export tariffs after the end of the 2012
calendar year.
"A lot of people are finding it hard to believe the Russians
would dare to do another ban," said Wayne Bacon, president of
grain trader Hammersmith Marketing.
"We're seeing some countries with a bit of fear and wanting
to build up some stocks in case something happens, but on the
whole, given high prices, most governments are buying
hand-to-mouth," he added.
Russian ministry data obtained by Reuters on Wednesday
showed grain yields have fallen 28.6 percent from last year with
the harvest almost at its mid-point.
Any curtailment on shipments from Russia is likely to see
some demand shift to neighbouring Ukraine but the outlook for
exports there also appears to be diminishing.
Ukraine's grain exports will not exceed 1.2 million tonnes
in August, the same volume as in July, Agriculture Minister
Mykola Prysyazhnyuk said on Wednesday.
Prysyazhnyuk said high local prices prevented traders from
making large purchases of Ukrainian grains.
BUYING APPETITE
Egypt, the world's largest wheat buyer, bought 120,000
tonnes of wheat from Russia and Ukraine on Tuesday after
purchasing the same quantity on Saturday, on that occasion
exclusively of Russian origin.
Algeria's state grains agency OAIC bought 500,000 tonnes of
durum wheat in August, mostly from Canada, due to a weak
domestic harvest, the official APS news agency quoted a senior
OAIC official as saying.
The authorities had said in June the country would not need
to import durum wheat or barley until the end of 2012. Large
durum wheat imports have been prompted by prospects that the
local harvest would be insufficient to cover needs for early
next year.
"National output will be enough (to meet needs) until
January 10. Beyond this date, we will have consumption needs to
meet through imports," said Hakim Chergui, director of foreign
trade at OAIC, without giving a figure.
Morocco's state-run grains authority ONICL said on Wednesday
it has received no bids in its tender to buy up to 300,000
tonnes of European Union-origin soft wheat as part of a
preferential tariff agreement.
Global corn and wheat prices rose about 50 percent in the
six weeks up to the end of July and soybeans by around 20
percent as U.S. crops were scorched by heat and drought.