By Tom Polansek
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Feb 18 A sharp drop in crop prices has
the world's biggest grain traders further distancing themselves
from the global fertilizer business to reduce risk.
Cargill Inc on Wednesday said it will stop selling
fertilizer, along with crop chemicals and seeds, to farmers in
Central and Eastern Europe by the end of May, its latest cutback
after beginning a restructuring last year.
Rival Louis Dreyfus Commodities, which is one of the largest
fertilizer distributors in West Africa and works extensively in
South America, has already sought buyers for its crop nutrients
unit.
The retreat comes as traders have been squeezed by falling
crop prices linked to large global harvests and faltering growth
in major commodity markets including Brazil and China. The
fertilizer sector is offering thin margins as nutrient prices
also have dropped, and holding inventories is risky.
"I think most of the commodity merchandising companies will
get out of this, just because of the price exposure," John
Rogers, a senior vice president for Moody's Investors Service in
New York, said about the fertilizer business.
An index of U.S. fertilizer prices tracked by industry
publication Green Markets has dropped by about 45 percent from
three years ago, while prices for corn futures are down by
half over that time.
Volatility in the fertilizer market has made it harder for
companies whose main business is buying and selling grain to
manage inventories and risk, analysts said.
"It's a tough business," said Glen Buckley, partner for
U.S.-based NPK Fertilizer Advisory Service.
"Why would they want to be in it?" he said about grain
companies. "It's not their area of expertise."
Global traders have already pared their holdings.
In 2011, Cargill spun off its $24 billion majority stake in
Mosaic Co, the world's largest producer of finished
phosphate products.
In 2013, Bunge Ltd sold its stake in a Moroccan
fertilizer company to OCP Group, which already owned half the
company. Bunge also sold Brazilian fertilization operations to
Yara International for $750 million.
With the sale to Yara, Bunge aimed "to create a more
streamlined complement to our agribusiness operations with lower
price risk and operating costs," a spokeswoman said.
In 2014, Mosaic bought Archer Daniels Midland Co's
South American fertilizer business.
"Grain traders are focusing on core businesses, rather than
ancillary businesses," said Kenneth Zuckerberg, an
executive director for Rabobank International's
Food & Agribusiness Research & Advisory.
Low crop prices also have recently prompted agricultural
companies, including Cargill, to exit the U.S. crop insurance
market.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)