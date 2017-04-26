UPDATE 3-Qatar says fighter jets deal shows deep U.S. support
* Turkey says not taking sides, backs Qatar's right to buy weapons (adds Tillerson call)
KIEV, April 26 Ukraine boosted its grain exports to 4.54 million tonnes in March up 52 percent from 2.98 million tonnes in February thanks to record sales of maize, analyst UkrAgroConsult said on Wednesday.
The maize shipments jumped to 3.1 million tonnes in March, the highest so far for the 2016/2017 marketing year that runs from July to June, from 1.8 million tonnes in February.
Exports of wheat rose to 1.05 million tonnes from 840,000 tonnes a month earlier.
Ukraine exported a total of 34.2 million tonnes of grain in the first nine months of the current 2016/2017 season.
Earlier this month, UkrAgroConsult raised its forecast for the 2017 grain harvest to 61.4 million tonnes from a previous estimate of 60.9 million tonnes.
A stronger harvest would likely raise the 2017/18 grain export forecast to 39.5 million tonnes from 38.8 million tonnes, said UkrAgroConsult.
Ukraine's agriculture ministry forecasts grain exports for the period at a record 42 million tonnes. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
* Turkey says not taking sides, backs Qatar's right to buy weapons (adds Tillerson call)
DUBAI, June 15 One crew member was wounded when Yemen's Houthis fired a missile at a United Arab Emirates ship carrying medical supplies in the Red Sea, the UAE news agency WAM reported on Thursday.
MONTREAL, June 15 Gulf aviation officials met on Thursday to discuss the airspace standoff resulting from the Arab world's biggest powers decision to cut ties with Qatar, prompting Doha to invoke a 1944 international agreement to try to ease the logjam.