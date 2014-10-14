(Adds quotes, export progress, details)

KIEV Oct 14 Ukraine's maize exports are likely to fall by 7 percent in the 2014/15 season to 18.5 million tonnes due to a smaller harvest and high global maize supply, analyst UkrAgroConsult said on Tuesday.

The consultancy said that excessively hot weather in late summer and a loss of some planted areas due to fighting in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk controlled by pro-Russian separatists was the main reason for the smaller harvest.

Ukraine, among the world's leading maize producers and exporters, could harvest 25.9 million tonnes of maize this year compared with a record 27.0 million tonnes in 2013, the consultancy said in a statement.

UkrAgroConsult also said that big global harvests and stocks mean that prices are unlikely to increase significantly in the next few years, lowering Ukrainian maize exports.

"Toughening competition in the global market is observed in the new season. In these conditions, prices became the only tool of competition," UkrAgroConsult said.

The consultancy said that Ukrainian maize is traded at between $171 and $176 per tonne FOB Black Sea.

Ukraine, which has harvested 11.8 million tonnes of maize as of Oct.13, exported 841,000 tonnes of the commodity so far this season which runs from July to June.