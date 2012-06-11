(Repeats column that originally appeared on June 10)
* Light rains forecast for Monday/Tuesday
* Heat dome to appear in Midwest next week
* Corn crop ratings set to drop
* USDA supply-demand report on Tuesday
By K.T. Arasu
CHICAGO, June 10 A dome of heat is set to hover
over the U.S. Midwestern grain belt next week at a time when the
earliest planted corn crop will begin to pollinate, raising the
stakes in a market already fired up over a lack of rain last
month.
While weather conditions in the Midwest will take center
stage, traders will also watch the U.S. Department of
Agriculture's supply-demand report on Tuesday updating ending
stocks and South American grain output.
The USDA monthly report would also update its estimate of
winter wheat production in the United States, with the wheat
harvest in the southern Plains advancing. Analysts were
expecting a slight decline in production due to dry weather.
The primary focus will be on weather. Last week, a lack of
rain in the Midwest helped propel Chicago Board of Trade corn
futures to their biggest weekly gain in just over a year.
"It's all about the weather. Fifty percent of the Midwest
is short to very short in moisture. The crop's condition is
deteriorating and it needs rain," said grains analyst Tim
Hannagan of PFGBest in Chicago.
He was expecting the condition of the corn crop in the
good-to-excellent category to drop 3 percentage points in the
USDA's weekly crop progress report on Monday.
Ratings in that grouping were at 70 percent in the latest
week. It began with 77 percent, 2 percentage points higher than
the five-year average for that category.
Traders have been building risk premiums in corn futures as
high heat and dry weather stressed the crop. A bumper harvest is
essential to replenish U.S. stocks, which will tumble this
summer to the smallest in 16 years.
The nervous market grew even more anxious about crop
prospects on Friday due to talk of low production estimates from
analytics company Lanworth, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
Traders said Lanworth pegged this year's U.S. corn crop at
13.645 billion bushels, with a range of 12.043 billion to 13.861
billion bushels. Lanworth said the forecasts "were taken out of
a report that is not in the public domain."
The USDA in May pegged this year's U.S. corn crop at a
record 14.79 billion bushels, but that was before the onset of
hot and dry weather in the Midwest that has stressed the crop.
HEAT DOME ARRIVES AS CORN POLLINATES
The corn crop could be under more stress this week and next,
when a meteorological ridge, commonly referred to by traders as
a dome, is set to appear over the Midwest and take temperatures
into the low- to mid-90s degrees Fahrenheit.
Meteorologist David Streit of Commodity Weather Group said
on Friday that the ridge would extend from the southern Plains
to the Midwest in the week of June 18.
"The key is that the corn crop, by our estimates, will start
to pollinate by June 22 in southern Missouri and southern
Illinois. The majority of the crop, about 75 percent of it, will
pollinate in the first two weeks of July," he said.
"During pollination, if you are short of soil moisture and
temperatures are up in the 90s, there could be substantial
decreases in yield potential," Streit said, adding that
pollination was starting 1 to 3 weeks earlier this year.
He said there could be 0.25 to 0.75 inch of rain on Monday
into Tuesday, which he said was the only significant potential
for showers in the Midwest over the next 10 days from Friday.
Analysts said the USDA was highly unlikely to adjust it corn
yield of 166 bushels per acre in Tuesday's report, but that it
was a possibility in July if the crop continues to deteriorate.
Parts of the Midwest went through one of the driest months
in May at a time when the corn and soybean plants were
developing after getting off to a fast start this year.
Missouri, where some of the earliest corn plantings took
place, had the seventh driest May in the 118 years of record
keeping by the National Climatic Data Center. Top rice producer
Arkansas had it second driest May and Kansas its fourth.
May was the fifth warmest in Illinois, third warmest in
Missouri and Arkansas, and eighth warmest in Iowa.
YIELDS COULD GO EITHER WAY
Grains analyst Dan Basse of AgResource Co. in Chicago said
that the corn crop could improve with timely rains.
"The crop could either have a record yield or a yield of
just 155 bushels. The weather over the next few weeks will be
crucial," he said, adding that he was not expecting the USDA to
revise its corn yield estimate in Tuesday's report.
He was expecting the USDA to reduce its estimate of U.S.
corn exports in the 2011/12 season ending Aug 31 due to poor
demand, and to increase U.S. soybean exports.
Stiff competition from South America has eaten into U.S.
corn exports, while strong demand from China and other buyers
amid a drought decimating supplies in Brazil and Argentina have
boosted sales of U.S. soybeans.
A Reuters poll showed that analysts were expecting the USDA
to reduce its estimate of 2011/12 U.S. corn ending stocks due to
an increase in feed use following a surge in wheat prices.
But there are some analysts who expect the USDA to raise its
estimate of old-crop ending stocks due to poor exports.
(Reporting by K.T. Arasu; Editing by David Gregorio)