By K.T. Arasu

CHICAGO, June 17 From financial market reaction to Greek elections to the possibility of another round of U.S. monetary stimulus to more heat and dry weather forecast for the Midwest, grain traders seeking price direction will have plenty of fodder this week.

A key driver will be the dollar and how the global commodity currency reacts to Greek elections on Sunday that could lead to the country's exit from the euro zone, and also to any action from the G20 nations meeting this week to stabilize markets.

Commodities generally have an inverse price relationship with the dollar, with a stronger greenback blunting the competitive edge for U.S. exports.

But fundamental factors can decouple grain prices from currency moves, and so traders will watch the weather. Forecasts are for limited chances of rain in the Midwest grain belt over the next 10 days, while temperatures are expected to rise mostly to the low 90s degrees Fahrenheit.

Some traders expect the U.S. Department of Agriculture's crop progress report on Monday to show another downgrade in the condition of the U.S. corn and soy crops due to heat and a lack of rain last week.

"Ratings could drop 5 to 7 points if we go without rain this weekend," said grains analyst Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics in Lafayette, Indiana, on Friday.

But he said macro-economic factors could exert a bigger influence on markets this week, noting concerns over slowing global growth have weighed on corn, along with weaker crude oil and gasoline prices.

"The energy markets have gone down because of concerns over the slowing economy," he said, adding that financial investors like hedge funds were reducing their exposure to commodities.

GREECE, G20 COULD SWING MARKETS

Grain markets will get price direction from Greece's general election on Sunday that could be won by parties against harsh economic terms imposed on the country by the European Union and International Monetary Fund as conditions for a bailout.

Such an outcome could drive the near-bankrupt country into defaulting on its sovereign debt and possibly out of the euro zone, a prospect that could send investors in search of safe havens like the dollar.

Any upswing in the dollar index, a measure of the greenback's value against major currencies, could weigh on futures at the Chicago Board of Trade on concerns that exports from the United States will be dampened.

But lining up against this prospect is the possibility that a gathering of G20 nations in Mexico on Monday and Tuesday could take steps to stabilize financial markets in the event of the outcome of the Greek elections causing turmoil.

Over those two days, the Federal Reserve's policy setting committee will be meeting at a time when expectations are rising that the bank will ease monetary policy to stimulate growth.

"What really matters is the whole world could see a significant slowdown in growth," said grains analyst Robert Bresnahan of Trilateral Inc. in Chicago.

He said financial investors were moving to the sidelines amid the slowdown in global growth, especially with China, the world's top commodities importer, scaling back its growth rate.

"Without a full blown drought, I can't see anyone building a 300,000 contract position right now. The markets have gone from incredibly bullish to neutral and now to bearish," he said.

"It's a risk-off environment," he added.

MIDWEST REMAINS DRY AS CORN POLLINATES

Fundamental traders will remained focused on weather conditions in the U.S. Midwestern grain belt this week, as the corn and soybean crops continue to wilt under high heat.

Michael Cordonnier, an agronomist who runs the consultancy firm Soybeans and Corn Advisor, said insufficient rains had caused subsoil moisture in many areas in the Midwest to vanish, causing the developing corn plants to seek water in the subsoil.

"The subsoil is also beginning to dry up and they don't have a large reserve for plants to tap into," he said. "The margin for error is very thin," he added.

Cordonnier said Illinois tops the states where concerns over dry weather were high, adding that corn plants in the southern parts of the state were already pollinating.

"We don't usually kill the crop in June, but our June has been like August," he said, alluding to the early arrival of hot and dry weather in the Midwest this year.

Agricultural meteorologist Joel Widenor of Commodity Weather Group said pollination was about two to three weeks ahead of normal this year due to early planting, adding that most areas in the Midwest will see pollination by July 4.

He said southern Illinois, and parts of Missouri and Kansas will see pollination at about 50 percent by June 25.

Widenor said while yields could be impacted by the dry weather so far in the season, the situation could be remedied by timely rains. He, however, added that weather models were not forecasting much rain in the Midwest over the next 10 days. (Reporting by K.T. Arasu; Editing by David Gregorio)