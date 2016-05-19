SYDNEY May 19 A Chinese conglomerate planning
to develop the Frieda River copper project in Papua New Guinea
has more than doubled the estimated construction cost for the
mine to $3.6 billion after boosting its potential production
capacity.
State-owned Guangdong Rising Assets Management Co Ltd (GRAM)
[GDRAM.UL} bought into Frieda River in 2015, in line with moves
by Chinese companies to pursue offshore copper mines to feed
demand in the world's biggest user of the metal.
The project has still to gain formal financing and no date
has been set for construction, said Joe Walsh, corporate
development officer at GRAM subsidiary PanAust.
The capital cost for Frieda River is more than double the
$1.7 billion estimate made in September 2014 by PanAust, before
it was acquired by GRAM for around $950 million.
The increase reflects a larger annual production capacity,
as well as extra spending on waste management and rising
construction costs, according to a document released by
Highlands Pacific Ltd, which has a 20 percent stake in
the project.
An additional $2.3 billion would also be spent over the life
of the mine, the document said.
Copper has been earmarked as one of the few growth markets
for mining companies stung by a slowdown in metals directly
related to steelmaking, such as iron ore and nickel.
China Molybdenum paid $2.65 billion for Freeport
McMoran's majority stake on the Tenke copper project in
Democratic Republic of Congo this month and $820 million for the
Northparkes copper mine in Australia in 2013.
In 2014, Hong Kong-listed MMG Ltd bought the Las
Bambas copper project in Peru off Glencore for $5.85 billion.
Copper is languishing near its lowest price in seven years
due to a supply glut. With fewer discoveries, however, miners
exploiting new lodes hope by the time they are up and running,
the market will have turned.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)