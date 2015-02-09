Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 9 Grameenphone
* Q4 revenues NOK 2.306 bln vs NOK 1.895 bln year earlier
* Q4 EBITDA before other items NOK 1.161 bln vs NOK 970 mln
* Q4 EBITDA NOK 1.155 bln vs NOK 933 mln
* Q4 EBIT NOK 716 mln vs NOK 608 mln
* Q4 CAPEX NOK 500 mln vs NOK 487 mln
* During the quarter the number of subscriptions increased by 1.213 million to 51.504 million. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order