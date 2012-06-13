* Co to remain independent
* Names Gordon DuGan CEO, replacing Roger Cozzi
* Expects to raise additional capital in future
* Shares fall more than 11 pct
June 13 Gramercy Capital Corp said it
plans to remain independent and expects to raise additional
capital in the future, sending its shares down more than 11
percent.
Gramercy, which invests in commercial real estate finance
and property, also appointed Gordon DuGan as its chief
executive, replacing Roger Cozzi.
DuGan was previously CEO of WP Carey & Co and will
buy 1 million Gramercy shares from the company for $2.52 per
share.
The company, which said it discussed potential strategic
deals with interested parties, will deploy capital into net
leased real estate.
Gramercy had in June last year created a special committee
to look at strategic alternatives available to the company.
It had reached a settlement with lenders including Goldman
Sachs Mortgage Co and Citigroup North America regarding its
$549.7 million mezzanine loans last September.
Shares of Gramercy were trading at $2.40 in morning trade on
the New York Stock Exchange. They touched a low of $2.22 earlier
in the session.
(Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by
Supriya Kurane)