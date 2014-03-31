FRANKFURT, March 31 German automotive interiors manufacturer Grammer is in intensive talks about a potential acquisition and expects to strike a deal in the second half of 2014, Chief Executive Hartmut Mueller said on Monday.

The company aims to strengthen its technological expertise and could pay a high double-digit million euro amount, Mueller said at Grammer's annual press conference. (Reporting by Sabine Bub; writing by Kirsti Knolle)