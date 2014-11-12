UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
Nov 12 Grammer AG :
* Reports positive development in revenue and profit in the third quarter. Fourth consecutive revenue record expected for fiscal year 2014.
* Says was able to raise its group revenue by over 4 percent to 993.8 million euros in first nine months of 2014 (2013: 952.9 million euros)
* Revenue picked up again in Q3, climbing by 4.4 percent over previous year to 324.2 million euros in period from July to September (2013: 310.4 million euros)
* 9-month net profit rose by a disproportionately strong 8 percent to 25.8 million euros (2013: 23.9 million euros)
* Q3 EBIT came to 12.2 million euros (2013: 13.2 million euros)
* Q3 net profit rose by a very substantial 14 percent to 7.5 million euros (2013: 6.6 million euros)
* Sees FY 2014 appreciable increase in revenue over previous year to more than 1.3 billion euros
* Sees FY 2014 operating profit (EBIT) to more or less match previous year
* Says full-year guidance for 2014 confirmed
* Reuters poll average for Grammer Q3 sales was 324 million euros, EBIT 13.0 million euros, net profit 7.37 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
