Feb 9 Gran Tierra Energy Inc, a
Canadian oil and gas producer, more than halved its 2015 capex
budget and cut its production forecast for the year following
the sharp decline in oil prices.
Gran Tierra slashed its 2015 capital budget to $140 million
from $310 million and cut production forecast for the year to
21,500-22,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from its
earlier forecast of 26,000 to 27,000 boepd.
The company will continually review the capital program for
additional future reductions and it is also reviewing its entire
exploration portfolio with an emphasis on reducing both its risk
profile and capital exposure, Gran Tierra said.
Tepid demand growth and forecasts that global oversupply
would persist until next year because of OPEC's refusal to
reduce output are weighing on oil prices.
Brent crude, which has fallen sharply from $115 per
barrel in June, rose 30 cents to $58.10 a barrel on Monday.
Global oil and gas exploration projects worth more than $150
billion are likely to be put on hold in 2015 as plunging oil
prices render them uneconomic, according to data from Norwegian
consultancy Rystad Energy.
Several large U.S. oil producers, including ConocoPhillips
and Apache Corp, have set lower capital budgets
for 2015 and some have said they will deploy fewer drilling rigs
in 2015.
