BRIEF-Associated Capital Group Q4 revenue $16.3 mln vs. $9.0 mln
* Associated Capital Group, Inc. reports full year and fourth quarter results
* To eliminate 603 positions at Segovia ops
* Segovia job cuts to reduce costs by $2 mln a month
* To expand Maria Dama mill in Segovia (Follows alerts)
Sept 21 Canada's Gran Colombia Gold , currently the largest underground gold and silver producer in Colombia, laid off 603 employees at its Segovia operations in a move to trim costs.
Gran Colombia completed the workforce reduction in early September, bringing the number of employees down to about 825 at its Segovia operations. This move will reduce costs by more than $2 million a month.
The company, which has six underground mines in operation in Colombia, also took steps to increase production at its Segovia properties located in Antioquia Department.
These steps included installing a new crusher system -- a machine used to reduce rock to gravel -- at its Maria Dama mill in Segovia to boost capacity to 700 tonnes per day from 535 tonnes per day. The miner also replaced four smaller mills with a new ball mill.
The new mill is expected to be onsite in the fourth quarter and fully operational in the first quarter of 2012.
The Toronto-based company's shares closed at 66 Canadian cents on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Amruta Sabnis in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
* Associated Capital Group, Inc. reports full year and fourth quarter results
* Deal for all cash offer of $1.17 per tower share, for an aggregate acquisition cost of $197 million
By Bruno Federowski and Paulina Osorio SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Feb 8 Mexico's peso strengthened on Wednesday as investors bet that the country's central bank would hike interest rates on Thursday and as the dollar weakened on predictions that the U.S. Federal Reserve would not raise rates. The dollar eased on Wednesday, as investors cut bets on a March rate hike by the Fed. Mexico's peso closed up 0.72 percent at 20.4775 per U.S. dollar. The country's central bank is expe