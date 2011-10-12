(Follows alerts)

Oct 12 Canada's Gran Colombia Gold , currently the largest underground gold and silver producer in Colombia, said its Mazamorras exploration camp was attacked by unknown invaders who set fire to buildings and caused considerable damage.

The company, that has six underground mines in operation in Colombia, said no employees or contractors were injured.

Gran Colombia said it is evaluating the extent of the damage and the effect it will have on the drilling program underway at the property.

The miner said Mazamorras is not a producing property and the damage has not affected production at its Segovia or Marmato properties.

The Toronto-based company's shares closed at 68 Canadian cents on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Amruta Sabnis in Bangalore;Editing by Supriya Kurane)