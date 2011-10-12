UPDATE 2-Oil prices rise on strong Chinese imports, OPEC-led production cuts
* But bloated U.S. market weighs on prices (Adds comment, updates prices)
Oct 12 Canada's Gran Colombia Gold , currently the largest underground gold and silver producer in Colombia, said its Mazamorras exploration camp was attacked by unknown invaders who set fire to buildings and caused considerable damage.
The company, that has six underground mines in operation in Colombia, said no employees or contractors were injured.
Gran Colombia said it is evaluating the extent of the damage and the effect it will have on the drilling program underway at the property.
The miner said Mazamorras is not a producing property and the damage has not affected production at its Segovia or Marmato properties.
The Toronto-based company's shares closed at 68 Canadian cents on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Amruta Sabnis in Bangalore;Editing by Supriya Kurane)
Feb 10 British speciality chemicals maker Elementis Plc said on Friday it would buy U.S.-based SummitReheis from an affiliate of private equity firm One Rock Capital Partners LLC for an enterprise value of $360 million to expand its personal care business.
MADRID, Feb 10 Spain's Telefonica has received several offers for a stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius, the telecoms company said in a statement on Friday, adding it was negotiating and analysing the different options available.