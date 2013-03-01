BRIEF-Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support the actions taken today by the board of AIG"
March 1 Gran Colombia Gold Corp : * Provides business update and 2013 outlook * Says sustaining capital expenditures for 2013 will total approximately US$4.5 million * Expected production level of 110,000 ounces of gold for 2013 * Says "further cost reductions have been identified and are being evaluated" * Source text * Further company coverage
* Intertape Polymer Group reports 2016 fourth quarter and annual results
March 9 American International Group said Chief Executive Peter Hancock has informed the board that he plans to resign.