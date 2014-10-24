Oct 24 Grand City Properties SA :

* Says announces final results of cash tender offer and successfully places 500 million euros of new bonds

* Says announces successful placing of 500 million euros, in aggregate principal amount of new fixed-rate secured bonds, due 2021 with a coupon of 2 pct and a price of 95.564 pct

* Says offer was over-subscribed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: