Jan 14 Grand City Properties SA :

* Announces that board of directors resolved a dividend policy according to which 30 pct of company's funds from operations ("FFO I") shall be distributed as dividends to shareholders

* Is considering, subject to market conditions, issuing additional fixed-rate long term bonds and/or hybrid bonds with purpose of using any proceeds to fund company's growth strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)