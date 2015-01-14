BRIEF-Jordan International Insurance appoints Majed Tawfiq Omari as CFO
Appoints Majed Tawfiq Omari as CFO
Jan 14 Grand City Properties SA :
* Announces that board of directors resolved a dividend policy according to which 30 pct of company's funds from operations ("FFO I") shall be distributed as dividends to shareholders
Announces that board of directors resolved a dividend policy according to which 30 pct of company's funds from operations ("FFO I") shall be distributed as dividends to shareholders

Is considering, subject to market conditions, issuing additional fixed-rate long term bonds and/or hybrid bonds with purpose of using any proceeds to fund company's growth strategy
CAIRO, March 26 The Egyptian government is targeting a budget deficit of around 9.5 percent in its budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year which starts on July 1, Prime Minister Sherif Ismail said in a news conference on Sunday.