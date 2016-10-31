FRANKFURT Oct 31 Frankfurt-listed real estate group Grand City Properties said it will apply for elevation to one of the exchange's main share indexes next year, while its biggest shareholder said it could increase its stake.

Grand City Property's current stock market value of around 2.4 billion euros and its free-float of more than 60 percent could make it a candidate for Germany's mid-cap index MDax .

The Luxembourg-based company's biggest shareholder is Israeli businessman Yakir Gabay through his property group Aroundtown, which has a 33 percent stake in Grand City Properties.

Aroundtown said on Monday that is considering increasing its share to 40 percent.

Grand City Properties, which specialises in refurbishing old apartments in Germany to rent them out profitably, listed in Frankfurt in 2012. On Monday it said it aimed to move next year into the Frankfurt exchange's Prime Standard segment. That comprises the blue chip DAX index, the MDAX, the TecDAX and the SDAX for small companies.

Inclusion in one of those indexes would give the company access to a wide pool of international investors but would also require strict transparency and reporting standards, including the publication of all information in English.

The company, which was founded in 2004 and owns 84,000 apartments, reported first-half 2016 core earnings of 76 million euros ($83 million) and says its portfolio is valued at 2.5 billion euros.

The number of property companies listed on Frankfurt's Prime Standard segment has risen to around a dozen from just a handful prior to the 2008/09 financial crisis, reflecting a recent boom in Germany's property markets. ($1 = 0.9137 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Tina Bellon; Editing by Susan Fenton)