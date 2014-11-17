Nov 17 Grand City Properties SA :

* Issues interim report for the period Jan. to Sept. 2014 - continued growth and profitability

* Says Q3 FFO I improved to 19.3 million euros, up 32 pct compared to Q3 2013

* Says Q3 rental and operating income increased to 56.3 million euros, up 82 pct on Q3 2013

* Says Q3 adjusted EBITDA increased to 29.4 million euros, up 52 pct on Q3 2013

* Says company has 50 pct unencumbered assets amounting to about 950 million euros as of Sept. 30