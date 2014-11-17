Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
Nov 17 Grand City Properties SA :
* Issues interim report for the period Jan. to Sept. 2014 - continued growth and profitability
* Says Q3 FFO I improved to 19.3 million euros, up 32 pct compared to Q3 2013
* Says Q3 rental and operating income increased to 56.3 million euros, up 82 pct on Q3 2013
* Says Q3 adjusted EBITDA increased to 29.4 million euros, up 52 pct on Q3 2013
* Says company has 50 pct unencumbered assets amounting to about 950 million euros as of Sept. 30 Source text - bit.ly/1qNUg7G Further company coverage:
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.