Feb 21 Grand Canyon Education Inc
posted a fourth-quarter profit above market expectations, helped
by higher enrollment and margins.
The for-profit education provider forecast first-quarter
earnings of 26 cents to 27 cents a share, compared with
analysts' estimate of 27 cents a share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said enrollments at Dec. 31 were 43,917, growth
of about 6 percent from last year.
The October-December net income rose to $15.3 million, or 34
cents a share, compared with $6.3 million, or 13 cents a share,
a year ago. Revenue jumped 13 percent to $113 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 28 cents a
share on revenue of $113.9 million.
Shares of the company closed at $17.84 on Tuesday on the
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)