NEW YORK, July 11 Grand Central Terminal's
famous domed whispering gallery will be renovated in a $450,000
project at the iconic New York landmark, officials said on
Wed nesday, but the work will not affect the acoustical anomaly.
The tiled domes and vaults on the lower level of the
commuter rail station were created by Spanish immigrant Rafael
Guastavino, who arrived in New York in 1881. They carry sound
across the arc of the ceiling, enabling visitors to whisper to
each other from diagonal corners.
"After a century in place, the mortar has weakened and some
tiles are loose," said George Monasterio, the chief architect
for Metro-North, which operates and maintains the station.
Guastavino used layers of thin, glazed tiles in a
distinctive herringbone pattern on the ceilings. All loose tiles
will be replaced to match existing tiles in what Monasterio
described as a "painstaking effort."
The renovation of the building, commonly referred to as
Grand Central Station and one of the New York's most visited
tourist attractions, is expected to be completed by November,
before the busy Christmas season and the 100th anniversary of
the station next year.
With 44 platforms and 67 tracks, it is the world's largest
train station in terms of platform capacity, according to
railway-technology.com, and the busiest train station in the
United States.
It is not unusual for nearly a million people to pass
through the station on a given day, according to the
Metropolitan Transportation Authority.
With its Beaux-Arts architecture and magnificent main
concourse with its oversized map of the constellations, it is
also considered one of the country's most beautiful public
buildings.
The station has been featured in several films, including
Alfred Hitchcock's "North by Northwest," "The Cotton Club" and
"The Fisher King," in which the main concourse was transformed
into a ballroom.
