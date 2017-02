(Follows alerts)

Nov 8 Canadian coal miner Grande Cache Coal Corp reported a 38 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher production, but cut its 2012 sales volume outlook.

The company expects to sell 2-2.2 million tonnes of coal in 2012, down from its earlier view of 2.2-2.4 million tonnes, due to low demand.

Second-quarter net income rose to C$18.2 million, or 18 Canadian cents a share, from C$13.2 million, or 13 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 26 percent to C$102.6 million.

Shares of the company closed at C$9.82 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.