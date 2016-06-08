ROME, June 8 Italian investor Borletti Group and specialist French fund Antin have made a successful bid to buy Italy's Grandi Stazioni Retail for about 900 million euros ($1.02 billion), two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

The privatisation of Grandi Stazioni Retail, which leases commercial space at large rail stations, is one of several planned sell-offs Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's government hopes can help reduce Italy's high public debt.

The company is currently 60 percent owned by Italian state railways company Ferrovie dello Stato, while private investment vehicle Eurostazioni owns 40 percent.

A number of other companies had also expressed interest in buying the retail space, including private equity firms Lone Star, BC Partners, Terra Firma, as well as Deutsche Asset Management together with ATP and Poste Vita.

($1 = 0.8796 euros) (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Isla Binnie)