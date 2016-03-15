UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects price of bid to 8,050 euros a share from 8.05 euros)
MILAN, March 15 Italy's Campari is set to launch a takeover bid for Grand Marnier after striking an agreement with the French cognac maker's controlling family shareholders to buy their stake in a 684 million euro ($759 million) deal.
The Italian spirits group, the world's sixth largest, said in a statement on Tuesday it would offer to buy shares in Grand Marnier in cash for 8,050 euros each, a 60 percent premium to the current stock value.
($1 = 0.9008 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by MarkPotter)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.