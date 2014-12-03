PARIS Dec 3 Societe des Produits Marnier Lapostolle, the company behind spirits brand Grand Marnier, on Wednesday denied press reports it planned to sell the control of the company.

It added in a statement that it was "currently reviewing the worldwide distribution strategy of its spirits."

Grand Marnier is distributed in China and the United States by Moet Hennessy, a unit of French luxury group LVMH.

(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Ingrid Melander)