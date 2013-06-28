June 28 The Grand Parkway Transportation Corp,
Texas will sell $2.863 billion of Grand Parkway System Toll
Revenue Bonds during the week of July 15, a market source said
on Friday.
The sale will consist of:
$200 million of First Tier Toll Revenue Bonds, series 2013A;
$1.3551 billion of Subordinate Tier Toll Revenue Bonds,
Series 2013B;
$839.2 million of Subordinate Tier Toll Revenue Tender
Bonds, Series 2013C;
$107.4 million of Subordinate Tier Toll Revenue Tender
Bonds, Taxable Series 2013D; and
$360.8 million of Subordinate Tier Toll Revenue Bonds,
Taxable Series 2013D.
Goldman Sachs is the lead manager of the sale, according to
the preliminary official statement.