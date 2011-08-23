SYDNEY Aug 23 Australia's Grange Resources Ltd said on Tuesday it was working with BlueScope Steel to asses the impact of planned production cuts on offtake of contracted iron-ore and said the assessment may include assistance onselling a portion of the iron ore.

Grange said it has a contract with BlueScope to deliver 800,000 tonnes of iron ore. BlueScope, Australia's largest steelmaker, said on Monday it plans to close one of its two blast furnaces and slash 1,000 jobs. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)