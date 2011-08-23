UPDATE 2-Confident Rio Tinto hands back cash as iron ore booms
* Underlying earnings up 12 pct (Recasts, adds analyst comments)
SYDNEY Aug 23 Australia's Grange Resources Ltd said on Tuesday it was working with BlueScope Steel to asses the impact of planned production cuts on offtake of contracted iron-ore and said the assessment may include assistance onselling a portion of the iron ore.
Grange said it has a contract with BlueScope to deliver 800,000 tonnes of iron ore. BlueScope, Australia's largest steelmaker, said on Monday it plans to close one of its two blast furnaces and slash 1,000 jobs. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)
CAPE TOWN, Feb 8 It should be a match made in heaven. Developing Africa's vast mineral resources to meet the needs of the resource-hungry economies of China and the rest of Asia.
SYDNEY, Feb 8 Global miner Rio Tinto said on Wednesday it will pay a bigger-than-expected annual dividend of $1.70 per share on the back of a strong recovery in mineral commodities markets in 2016 and cost-cutting.