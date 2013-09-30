LONDON, Sept 30 Ineos announced what it
described as a "survival plan" on Monday to keep in operation
the petrochemical plant attached to its refinery in Grangemouth,
Scotland, which involved cutting jobs and changing the pension
plan to reduce costs.
The company said the plant has been losing 10 million
pounds ($16.1 million) per month and that its pension scheme has
a 200 million pound deficit.
"The current business is unsustainable. We have worked
incredibly hard to put together a survival plan that asks
something of everyone," Calum MacLean, chairman of both
Grangemouth Petrochemicals and Grangemouth Refining, said in a
statement.
"If everyone agrees to it, Grangemouth has a future. If not,
Grangemouth Petrochemicals will close."
The plan comes as the company is already in dispute with the
Unite union, whose members voted last week to strike due to a
disciplinary matter involving an employee at the plant.