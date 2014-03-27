(Adds details, quotes)

LONDON, MARCH 27 INEOS has closed its ethylene and butadiene plants at the Grangemouth refinery and petrochemical plant in Scotland a year earlier than originally planned, saying that the plants were no longer commercially viable.

INEOS came to the brink of closing the refinery in a bitter industrial dispute last year, but agreed to keep the plant open after the workforce agreed to cuts to employment terms and conditions.

As part of a wider "Survival Plan", INEOS said it would close the G4 ethylene cracker and the BE3 butadiene plants, along with a naphtha cracker in 2015, but in a statement on Thursday the company said had closed the plants with immediate effect.

"Both G4 and BE3 plants are no longer commercially viable. Both facilities date from the 1960s and their closure is another key part of our survival plan," INEOS said in a statement.

A document seen by Reuters shows that BE3 will shut down on the week commencing April 7 and the G4 unit will close on the week starting April 14. The document states that the ethylene plant is losing around 1 million euros ($1.4 million) per month.

Butadiene is the main petrochemical precursor material for rubber.

($1 = 0.7254 Euros)