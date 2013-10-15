LONDON Oct 15 BP Plc, the operator of the North Sea Forties oil pipeline, has advised buyers that the crude is currently expected to keep flowing during a planned strike at the Grangemouth oil refinery, an industry source said on Tuesday.

The Grangemouth plant provides steam and power to BP's Kinneil oil processing terminal, where Forties, a key North Sea oil grade, comes ashore.

Workers at the Scottish refinery have called a 48-hour strike due to begin on Sunday.

"The steam is the critical piece," the source said. "We're hearing that there's an intent to keep the utilities necessary to keep the Forties pipeline running, and that's the message BP has given to shippers. But that is still to be confirmed."