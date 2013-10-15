LONDON Oct 15 BP Plc, the operator of
the North Sea Forties oil pipeline, has advised buyers that the
crude is currently expected to keep flowing during a planned
strike at the Grangemouth oil refinery, an industry source said
on Tuesday.
The Grangemouth plant provides steam and power to BP's
Kinneil oil stabilisation and gas separation plant, where
Forties, the North Sea oil grade that helps set global oil
prices, comes ashore.
Workers at the Scottish refinery have called a 48-hour
strike due to begin on Sunday.
"The steam is the critical piece," the source said. "We're
hearing that there's an intent to keep the utilities necessary
to keep the Forties pipeline running, and that's the message BP
has given to shippers. But that is still to be confirmed."
Forties is the largest of the four North Sea crude oils that
underpin the Brent oil benchmark, used to price about two thirds
of the world's oil. Supply of Forties is scheduled to average
387,000 barrels per day in October.
The source said should the supply of steam be shut off, the
Forties pipeline could keep running but at a reduced rate.
"Without the steam it would potentially limit the pipeline
to about 100,000 barrels of oil per day."
If sustained, a drop in output to 100,000 bpd would delay
Forties crude shipments.