LONDON Oct 15 BP Plc, the operator of the North Sea Forties oil pipeline, has advised buyers that the crude is currently expected to keep flowing during a planned strike at the Grangemouth oil refinery, an industry source said on Tuesday.

The Grangemouth plant provides steam and power to BP's Kinneil oil stabilisation and gas separation plant, where Forties, the North Sea oil grade that helps set global oil prices, comes ashore.

Workers at the Scottish refinery have called a 48-hour strike due to begin on Sunday.

"The steam is the critical piece," the source said. "We're hearing that there's an intent to keep the utilities necessary to keep the Forties pipeline running, and that's the message BP has given to shippers. But that is still to be confirmed."

Forties is the largest of the four North Sea crude oils that underpin the Brent oil benchmark, used to price about two thirds of the world's oil. Supply of Forties is scheduled to average 387,000 barrels per day in October.

The source said should the supply of steam be shut off, the Forties pipeline could keep running but at a reduced rate.

"Without the steam it would potentially limit the pipeline to about 100,000 barrels of oil per day."

If sustained, a drop in output to 100,000 bpd would delay Forties crude shipments.