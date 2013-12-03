* Naphtha cracker to close by Q2 2015

* As many as 50 jobs to go

* Ineos to lease six ships to take ethane to plants

GRANGEMOUTH, Scotland, Dec 3 Ineos' petrochemical plant and refinery in Grangemouth, Scotland will return to profitability by 2016 as it streamlines operations and begins to process shale gas from the United States, the company said on Monday.

Ineos plans to build a tank capable of storing cheap ethane from the United States. Callum MacLean, chairman of the petrochemicals and refinery business in Britain, said that crackers at the site would be able to begin processing this by the second quarter of 2016.

"You should assume that this asset will be profitable from the moment that starts," MacLean told reporters.

The Swiss-based refinery and petrochemicals business said it had secured a 125 million pound loan guarantee from the British government without which MacLean said that it would not be able to persuade banks to lend it money for the project.

It has also secured and a 9 million pound grant from the Scottish government, though MacLean said that this "would not make or break the deal".

The announcement followed a bitter industrial dispute that brought the 210,000 barrels-per-day refinery, which supplies most of Scotland's fuel, to the brink of closure in October.

As part of the drive to become more profitable and focus on the new, imported feedstock, Ineos will shut the naphtha cracker unit at the plant by the second quarter of 2015, MacLean said.

He said that there could be as many as 50 redundancies as part of the changes.

He said what had been "one of the most unprofitable sites in Europe" would return to profitability as soon as it begins processing ethane imported from the United States where the shale boom has made it far cheaper than in Europe.

MacLean showed reporters the wasteground within the vast refinery and petrochemicals complex on the Firth of Forth in western Scotland that would be the site for the 33,000 tonne ethane terminal, and said that construction on the site would begin in early 2014.

The ethane from the United States will enable the plant to ramp up production of ethylene, a building block for many plastic-based products, which had fallen sharply due to dipping flows from the North Sea, MacLean said.

Construction of a similar terminal at its plant in Rafnes, Norway is already underway, and the company has said it will lease a total of six vessels capable of shipping the ethane from the United States to the two plants.

As well as closing the naphtha plant, MacLean said Ineos would shut its Benzene production unit by the fourth quarter of 2013, and its butadine plant by the first quarter of 2015.