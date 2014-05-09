LONDON May 9 Petroineos's 210,000 barrel per
day Grangemouth refinery in Scotland is preparing to restart
this weekend, three trade sources said on Friday, returning
after more than a month of planned maintenance work.
The Grangemouth plant is the only major refinery in Scotland
and largely processes crudes from the North Sea, potentially
lending support to oil prices in the region.
One of the sources said the most of the plant was expected
to be back online by May 15.
Refinery margins in northwest Europe have weakened recently,
however, limiting how much capacity the joint-venture between
PetroChina and Ineos may choose to bring
back into operation.
Earlier on Friday industry intelligence group Genscape said
the plant's 35,000 bpd crude distillation unit (CDU) was showing
increased furnace stack activity overnight, though the plant's
other major units remain offline.
A spokesman for Ineos in Geneva declined to comment.
(Reporting by David Sheppard; additional reporting by Simon
Falush and Lin Noueihed; editing by Keiron Henderson)