LONDON Oct 24 Forties oil flows, which underpin
the global benchmark Brent, will soon cease to be dependent on
the UK's troubled Grangemouth refinery as a new power source to
keep the oil flowing will come online, a British government
source said on Thursday.
Swiss-based petrochemical company Ineos halted
production last week at the 210,000 barrel-per-day Grangemouth
refinery due to a labour dispute with the Unite union,
threatening to disrupt oil flows through the Forties Pipeline
System.
Steam generated by Grangemouth during the refining process
is vital to the Kinneil oil stabilisation and gas separation
plant, where Forties comes ashore.
"There is a project in place which will replace the steam
source [for Kinneil]," the source said.
The steam will come from a power station owned by Finnish
utility Fortum, also in the Scottish town of
Grangemouth, the source said, without disclosing who was paying
for the project.
The Grangemouth refinery, part-owned by Chinese oil giant
PetroChina, has continued to power Kinneil
throughout the week-long shutdown, the source said.
Forties is the largest of the four North Sea crude oils that
underpin the Brent crude benchmark, used to price about
two-thirds of the world's oil.
The source said the new pipeline to supply the BP-owned
Kinneil plant with steam was "pretty much built".