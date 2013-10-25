UPDATE 3-China vows new steel, coal capacity cuts to make sky blue
* Graphic on China pollution: http://tmsnrt.rs/2lK3gih (Adding link to China pollution graphic)
LONDON Oct 25 The union at Scotland's Grangemouth refinery has offered a two-year no-strike deal in a bid to persuade its owners not to close the site, local Member of Parliament Michael Connarty told Reuters on Friday.
Ineos, which has said it will close a petrochemical plant on the same site and has threatened to close the 210,000-barrel-per-day refinery, is expected to make a statement soon about whether it has accepted the union's offer to go along with a survival plan.
BEIJING, March 5 China will cut steel capacity by 50 million tonnes and coal output by more than 150 million tonnes this year, its top economic planner said on Sunday in a work report at the opening of the annual meeting of parliament.
TORONTO, March 4 Canada's Hydro One Ltd is in talks to buy municipal electricity distributor Toronto Hydro Corp for about C$3 billion ($2.2 billion) as the city of Toronto explores options to finance various infrastructure projects, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.